Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $267.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

