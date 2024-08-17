Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 144 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $216.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.