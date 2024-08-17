Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 240 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 56.5% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 31,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.2% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $89.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

