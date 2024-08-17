Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $553.46 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $245.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $537.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

