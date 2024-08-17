Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 339 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in RTX were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in RTX by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $117.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

