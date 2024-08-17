Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 357 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,499 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $331,178,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $229,824,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

