Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 362 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in World Acceptance by 89.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 47.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,665.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $112.20 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $94.57 and a 12-month high of $149.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $656.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

