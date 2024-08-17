Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $44,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

