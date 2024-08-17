Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $150,958,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,126,000 after acquiring an additional 981,527 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $48,466,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,260,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

