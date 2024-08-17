Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Major Shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental Sells 19,500,000 Shares of Stock

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WES opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WES. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Belfer Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

