Weyco Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Weyco Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.
Weyco Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $33.36 on Friday. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $316.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.73.
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
