Weyco Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $33.36 on Friday. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $316.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

About Weyco Group

In related news, VP Katherine Destinon sold 1,600 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.