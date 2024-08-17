WH Group Limited (WHGLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

WH Group Stock Performance

Shares of WH Group stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. WH Group has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $15.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

