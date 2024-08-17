Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

WCP stock opened at C$10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.71. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$946.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 22.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9959799 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chandra Henry bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total transaction of C$204,400.00. Also, Director Chandra Henry purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $303,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCP. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.61.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

