Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Up to $138.62

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.62, but opened at $145.55. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $142.51, with a volume of 134,304 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $350.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.10.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.43. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,862 shares of company stock worth $11,800,439. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

