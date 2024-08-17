Winnebago Industries, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.5% per year over the last three years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

WGO opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

