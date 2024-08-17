Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.55. 790,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,451,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. New Street Research lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair lowered Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 7.9 %

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 31.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 72,212 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

