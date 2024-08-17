Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

NYSE WH opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock worth $1,314,144. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

