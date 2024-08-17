Wynn Resorts, Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Wynn Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Wynn Resorts has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $76.29 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.05.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.