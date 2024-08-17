XPO (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up to $116.81

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $116.81, but opened at $122.91. XPO shares last traded at $123.96, with a volume of 122,709 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

XPO Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth $79,592,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in XPO by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after acquiring an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,380,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

