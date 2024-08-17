XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 63.90%.
XWELL Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ XWEL opened at $1.93 on Friday. XWELL has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.42.
XWELL Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XWELL
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for XWELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XWELL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.