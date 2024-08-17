XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 63.90%.

XWELL Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XWEL opened at $1.93 on Friday. XWELL has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.42.

XWELL Company Profile

Featured Articles

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

