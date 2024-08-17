Xylem Inc. (XYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on September 26th

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Xylem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.12. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

