Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited Plans Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2065 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 5.7 %
OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
