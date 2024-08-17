Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited Plans Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2065 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 5.7 %

OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

