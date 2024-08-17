Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 7,069 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $21,947,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11,541.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 140,461 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

