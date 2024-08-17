Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

YUM opened at $137.40 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,376 shares of company stock worth $13,730,237. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

