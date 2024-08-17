Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZBRA stock opened at $344.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.62 and a 200 day moving average of $300.38. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $372.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

