Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,480 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $236,678.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,612.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,776 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $359,602.32.

Shares of Z stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

