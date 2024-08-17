Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,480 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $236,678.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,612.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,776 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $359,602.32.
Zillow Group Price Performance
Shares of Z stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Z
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zillow Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.