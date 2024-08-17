Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 6,776 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,776 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $359,602.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,875.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,480 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $236,678.40.

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,676,000 after buying an additional 176,449 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,519,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 59.8% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after purchasing an additional 786,600 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on Z. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

