Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $169,035.16 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $169,035.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,370.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,809,000 after buying an additional 1,160,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7,507.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,133,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,782 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in Zillow Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after purchasing an additional 786,600 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,115,000 after purchasing an additional 609,575 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

