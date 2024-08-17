Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 2,991 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

