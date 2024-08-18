11,529 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after buying an additional 146,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,609,000 after acquiring an additional 105,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $46.39.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

