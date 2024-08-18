2,636 Shares in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYBL. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

BATS:HYBL opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

