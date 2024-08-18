2,924 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24,734.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 57,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 636,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average is $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

