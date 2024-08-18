2,980 Shares in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 34,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Price Performance

NYSE MTRN opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.79. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTRN. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

