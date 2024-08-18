3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $331.42

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.42 ($4.23) and traded as high as GBX 347.50 ($4.44). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 346 ($4.42), with a volume of 880,381 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 331.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.14 and a beta of 0.47.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

