5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.19

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.19 and traded as high as C$6.19. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$6.17, with a volume of 120,029 shares.
A number of brokerages have commented on VNP. Raymond James lowered 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,045.00. In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$25,536.00. 4.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
