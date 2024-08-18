Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,155,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.58.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

