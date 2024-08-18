AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.75. 110,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 114,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

AbraSilver Resource Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

AbraSilver Resource Company Profile

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

