Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.82.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $326.92 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

