Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) Shares Down 4.2%

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 10,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 163,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Adamas One Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Adamas One Company Profile

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

