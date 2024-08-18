AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.86. Approximately 3,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.37.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

