Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,936 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,828 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AEM opened at $80.00 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $80.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

