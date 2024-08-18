AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Trading 0.4% Higher

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 259,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 573,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

AIA Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

