Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.87 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

