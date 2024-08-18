Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS.

BABA stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

