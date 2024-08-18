Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $14.57 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57, Briefing.com reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

