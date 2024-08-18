Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $14.57 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57, Briefing.com reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $83.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.