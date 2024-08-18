Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $14.57 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57, Briefing.com reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.