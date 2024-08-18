Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $14.57 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $83.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $96.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

