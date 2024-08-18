Alina (LON:ALNA) Shares Down 0.3%

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.03 ($0.10).

Alina Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.10.

Alina Company Profile

Alina Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and rental of properties in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Warminster, the United Kingdom.

