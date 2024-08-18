Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $260.44

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €260.44 ($286.20) and traded as high as €264.00 ($290.11). Allianz shares last traded at €263.50 ($289.56), with a volume of 517,597 shares.
Allianz Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €258.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €260.65.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.